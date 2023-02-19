Passengers stranded due to bandh

ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: Scores of passengers returning from Delhi in the Arunachal Express train on Saturday morning were stranded at the Naharlagun railway station, while many outgoing passengers had to walk all the way from Itanagar to the railway station.

The daily helicopter service has also been postponed since Friday as all the pilots are stationed in Itanagar and movement has been restricted, according to the staffers at the heliport.

In Doimukh, all the shops had their shutters down. A large number of bandh supporters were from places such as Nyorch, Model Village and Bage Tinali.

Reportedly, ambulances and police vehicles were also restricted from plying, and trucks were destroyed in Bage Tinali.

Despite the postponement of the state board exams in the Itanagar Capital Region, some students were seen going to the exam centres on foot.

The TRIHMS also had lesser number of patients, and those seen there were only there for emergency medical aid.