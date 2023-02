Jeweller John Paleng has been given the Kala Mani Award at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, Faridabad, Haryana. Son of Talung Paleng, Koreng village, Siang district, John is also the assistant general secretary of Sanskar Bharti Arunachal Pradesh. The award was given to him by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and union DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, on 19 February.