Murmu inaugurates exhibition on state’s unsung heroes

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated an exhibition on the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh, set up by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), at the legislative assembly premises here on Tuesday.

“The exhibition was curated as part of the findings of the research project on unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh by RGU,” the university informed in a release.

The president was accompanied by a host of dignitaries, including union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, MPs Tapir Gao

and Nabam Rebia, former CM Nabam Tuki, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his cabinet colleagues, legislators, officers, and others.

The Core Committee on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh, led by its chairman, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, also attended the exhibition which showcased the timelines of various resistance movements, photos of the unsung heroes, artefacts used during the resistance movements, and important archival documents and photos, it said.

The photographs were sourced from the British Museum Library, London.

An interactive mobile app on the unsung heroes was also launched during the programme.

The exhibits will be displayed till 22 February.

The research team from RGU, led by Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and Registrar Dr NT Rikam, also attended the event.