Workshop on entrepreneurial opportunities concludes

ITANAGAR, 21 Feb: A weeklong workshop on ‘Entrepreneurial opportunities in tourism and hospitality business’, conducted by the travel & tourism management department of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic, concluded here recently.

On the inaugural day, RGGP Principal Taba Tath said that the workshop was being conducted for the benefit of the participants and students, while head of department Yakum Taba stressed on familiarising the participants with the industry “to have some ideas on becoming future entrepreneurs.”

Resource persons from different areas of tourism, including Yomgam Tours & Travels chairman Yomjum Yomgam, Itamoto Travels CEO Linkam Markia, Bangalore-based National Academy of RUDSETI state controller Chaitan Kumar, IATO Arunachal Pradesh chapter chairman Bengia Mrinal, and Papa restaurant proprietor Kime Kiran also participated in the workshop.

TIO Duyir Buni, DNGC Associate Professor Dr AK Pandey and Mizoram University faculty member Dr Millo Yaja also spoke.