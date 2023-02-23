DC seeks people’s cooperation in garbage management

ZIRO, 22 Feb: Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime sought people’s cooperation in proper management of garbage disposal system in Ziro valley.

Addressing the participants in the awareness programme

on primary solid waste segregation and management and Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) at Hong village here yesterday, the DC exhorted the people of the district to change their mindset on garbage disposal system and appealed to them to strictly follow the rules laid down for segregation of primary solid wastes.

During technical sessions, resource persons from UD and housing department spoke on JJM and primary solid waste segregation and management, while Crisil Foundation assistant area manager Debia Nana deliberated on kitchen waste management and composting.

Apatani Women Association, Ziro (AWAZ) president Hibu Lily informed that the programme was conducted to commemorate the upcoming International Women’s Day on 8 March.

Awareness camps would be held till 4 March and a mass plantation drive would be conducted at Biiri road on way to Seeh Lake during the International Women’s Day, she informed.

Among others, Tani Supung Dukung president H K Shalla, Hong village (Niichi Nitti) ZPM Tapi Habung attended the camp.(DIPRO)