Helping Hands announces scholarship for sportspersons

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: New Delhi-based NGO Helping Hands, in collaboration with Trenz & Shiv Naresh Sports Corporate House, will provide scholarship to struggling sportspersons from the Northeast who play sports recognised by the Indian Olympic Association.

The beneficiaries will be provided with cash scholarship, sports kits, and attires for summer and winter sports, Helping Hands Robin Hibu, IPS informed in a release on Wednesday.

“Eligibility and other criteria are given at online format at QR code given in the template. Log in at QR code for details and apply online through QR code,” it said, and encouraged sportspersons to share the information with “all promising

young Northeast sportspersons, including Gorkhas from Darjeeling, who need support to enhance their performance in sports to win medals in sports competitions.”

“This is the second sports scholarship for Northeast sportspersons after the sports diet scholarship for four years by VRI & 8 AM Corporate House, which was launched last year in Itanagar,” the NGO said.