Second phase of week-long library awareness prog. concludes

NAMSAI, 22 Feb: The second phase of a week-long library awareness program aimed at inculcating reading habit among students concluded at Govt. Nursing School here on Wednesday.

The first phase of library awareness programme was earlier conducted in 12 schools in Namsai during November, 2022.

As part of the second phase of the programme, the district library organized awareness programmes at Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai, Ven. Uktara Bethany College, Manmow, Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College, Namsai, C.P. Namchoom Govt. Polytechnic College, Jaipur and Govt. GNM school, Namsai.

A total of over five hundred students and 80 faculty members participated in the mass awareness programme wherein resource person and senior teacher Raju Dutta explained the role of the public library in the society with special focus on inculcating reading habits. He further informed about the services being provided by the fully automated Namsai district library with numerous facilities especially, designed for the needs of the students.

Later, principals of the concerned educational institutions submitted their feedback report to Namsai deputy commissioner and requested to conduct such programme as frequent as possible.

Appreciating the efforts of the district library, Namsai deputy commissioner, C.R. Khampa suggested conducting more such programmes in a routine manner. He also requested the heads of educational institutions to encourage their teachers and students to avail maximum services of the library. (DIPRO)