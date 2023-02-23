Students’ cultural exchange prog underway at SFS College, Aalo

AALO, 22 Feb: A cultural exchange programme between the students of St Francis de Sales (SFS) College here in West Siang district and 30 students of social work department of Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU), Guwahati is underway at SFS College from 15 February. The programme is scheduled to conclude on 23 February.

The programme gave the students a rare opportunity to come in contact with different cultures, people and food habits.

On 22 February, the students from Assam and their guides interacted with the faculty members and students of SFS College and performed dances of Galo, Khasi, Adi, Bihu, Adi-Bokar, Mizo and Tagin tribes.

Prof. Lukose PJ from ADBU gave presentation on career options for graduates, while Dr Marie M Nympha of the same university delivered lecture on ‘skills for holistic life.’

MSFS Dr Fr James P, the principal and faculties of SFS College, among others, attended the programme. (DIPRO)