NABARD’s first SDP launched at Longding

LONGDING, 22 Feb: A NABARD-sponsored skill development programme (SDP) on sewing machine operator for 30 unemployed rural youth and SHG members of Longding district was launched here on Wednesday.

Attending the launch event, ADC Mirpe Tato emphasized the need for developing indigenous craft and creating market linkages with price competitiveness and quality up gradation to penetrate existing markets.

He advised the SHG members to complete the training with full dedication.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted the scopes and importance of SDP that would enhance the socio-economic status of rural masses especially, the women entrepreneurs.

“The SDPs are on-location training programmes with the objectives to provide a wide range of skill development training to rural youth with job opportunities, identification and promote

existing business models for increased rural employment to benefit aspiring rural entrepreneurs, improve income level and livelihoods,” he said.

Roy also briefed about NABARD’s initiative in promoting Geographical Indications (GI) products, which is an Intellectual Property Right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location with distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location.

ADI H Aranghan, SBI BM Tompha Bangyang, ArSRLM Block Mission Manager Mobi Ori, among others, Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) president Chandan Prasad also spoke on the occasion.

The programme is being implemented by BLCCT in collaboration with ArSRLM.