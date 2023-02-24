EPFO to hold ‘Nidhi Apke Nikat’ in 12 districts

ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: The special state office, Itanagar Employees’ Provident Fund Organization under ministry of labour and employment, GoI, will be holding a district outreach programme ‘Nidhi Apke Nikat’ in the districts of Tawang, Seppa Lemmi, Koloriang, Ziro, Palin, Raga, Likabali, Basar, Aalo, Boleng and Yingkiong on 27 February.

‘Nidhi Apke Nikat’ is aimed at creating awareness about the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 for the employees working in the private sector, public sector undertakings, cooperative bodies, government scheme like SSA, NHM etc. The programme will also address the grievances of various stakeholders along with highlighting the online services provided by EPFO to its employers, employees and pensioners, a release from regional PF commissioner-II, SSO, Itanagar informed.