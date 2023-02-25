Animal health camp organised

PAGI, 24 Feb: The ICAR’s state centre here in Leparada district organised a ‘Training-cum-input distribution and animal health camp’ under the TSP at Pagi village on Friday.

Addressing the farmers, senior scientist (veterinary extension education) Dr Doni Jini encouraged them to “go for livestock production with the aim to double their income.”

Horticulture scientist Dr Thejangulie Angami explained the scientific techniques of cultivating summer vegetables, and the importance of growing vegetables in low-cost polyhouses.

Senior research fellow Rajesh Khan dwelt on soil fertility and sustainability.

Summer crops, such as okra, French bean, cowpea, brinjal, maize, etc, besides mineral mixture, antibiotics, multivitamins and first aid kits for livestock and poultry were later distributed among the farmers.