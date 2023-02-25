Nukkad nataks being organised in dists

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank is organising ‘nukkad nataks (street plays)’ through PRAYAS – a popular drama team from Patna, Bihar – in various districts of the state under the financial literacy programme sponsored by the NABARD.

The programme, which started on 22 February in Yazali in Lower Subansiri district, will cover Yachuli, Palin, Ziro, Daporijo, Dumporijo, Roing, Tezu and Namsai. A total of 40 street plays will be performed.

The purpose of organising the nataks is to create awareness among the public about banking and banking schemes, the government’s social security schemes, cyber crimes, etc, through live performances.