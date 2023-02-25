Spl services fortnight being observed

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) of the labour & employment ministry is observing a ‘special services fortnight’ all across India from 24 February to 10 March on the theme ‘Better healthcare & social security’.

“During the fortnight, activities like Nidhi Apke Nikat 2.0, public joint interface programme, and grievance redressal will be carried out at the ESIC’s dispensary-cum-branch offices in Lemmi and Itanagar,” informed a release from the ESIC’s Itanagar branch manager Pratik Kumar Kundu.