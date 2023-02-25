Workshop on NEP-2020 held

KAMKI, 24 Feb: The education department and the internal quality assurance cell of the Donyi-Polo Government College [DPGC] here in West Siang district organised a state level workshop themed ‘National Education Policy [NEP]-2020: Opportunities and challenges’ at the college on Friday.

During the technical session, RGU Associate Professor Dr Anga Padu said that “a composite development is needed to implement various provisions and recommendations of NEP-2020 for higher education in the state.”

The technical sessions were followed by a round of interaction between the resource persons and the participants.

A total of 238 students and 23 faculty members, including Principal Dr Gindu Borang and Vice Principal Dr Gomo Karbak, attended the workshop.

Assistant Professor Dr Minu Solo from Government Model College in East Kameng HQ Seppa also participated in the workshop, which was coordinated by Assistant Professor Dr Marbi Bam.