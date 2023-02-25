Committee visits childcare institute

KHONSA, 24 Feb: Members of the Tirap District Committee for Care & Protection of Children, headed by DC Hento Karga, visited the childcare institute in Borduria and the seva kendra in Type V Colony here on Friday.

The institute is being run under the aegis of the Missionaries of Charity.

Interacting with the staffers, the DC assured them that the administration would provide all help to the institute.

The committee members, including ICDS Deputy Director Hacham Bangsia and Child Protection Officer Nilwang Khetey, also interacted with the sisters and children of the institute. (DIPRO)