DEOMALI, 24 Feb: A three-day ‘national book fair & literary camp’, organised by the Tirap district administration, in collaboration with the National Book Trust, Guwahati, and Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC), concluded here on Friday.

The camp had been inaugurated on 23 February by Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav, in the presence of Soha ZPM Sam Korok, Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang, WRGC Principal Dr Monshi Tayeng, and GHSS Deomali Principal Y Matey.

On the inaugural day, the ADC interacted with the college’s students and encouraged them to work hard and excel in life.

Korok highlighted the importance of inculcating the reading habit among the youths, and Dr Tayeng stressed on “the importance of education in moulding the young minds in the right direction.”

A career counselling session was conducted by Assistant Professor Taiwang Wangsa.

Longding RWD AE Khinwang Socia advised the students to “have determination and perseverance in order to achieve their goals in life,” while the ADC offered suggestions on how to prepare for UPSC examination.

The three-day programme also included poem recitation and extempore speech events for the students. (DIPRO)