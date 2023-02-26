Lowang, Thongchi flag off Yuva Sangam prog

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang and Padmi Shri awardee YD Thongchi together flagged off 25 students and 15 students selected from the state by the NIT Arunachal and the NERIST, respectively, from here on Saturday, as part of the union education ministry’s Yuva Sangam programme.

The programme is aimed at strengthening people-to-people contact and building empathy between the youths of the Northeast and the rest of India through exposure visits between college and university students of the Northeast and their counterparts in other parts of the country.

NIT Arunachal is the coordinating agency of the initiative, and it has been paired with the IIT Tirupati, while the NERIST has been paired with Central University, Rajasthan.

The students selected by the NIT will visit Andhra Pradesh from 24 February to 2 March, and the students selected by the NERIST will visit Rajasthan. Meanwhile, students from Andhra Pradesh will be visiting Arunachal from 27 February to 4 March.

NIT Director Prof Pinakeswar Mahanta and NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav were also present at the flagging-off function.