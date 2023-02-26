MoS assures to set up cultural centre in Ziro

ZIRO, 24 Feb: Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs & Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, has assured to sanction a cultural centre here in Lower Subansiri district.

The minister, who is on a four-day tour of Lower Subansiri and Kurung Kumey districts, made the announcement here on Friday, and asked Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime to submit a proposal to the ministry through the art & culture department.

Agriculture Commissioner Bidol Tayeng presented a ‘Review of oil palm cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh vis-à-vis NMEO-OP’, in the presence of, among others, Art & Culture Secretary Taye Kaye, HoDs, members of the Apatani Women Association Ziro, and members of women NGOs and SHGs.

Stating that “oil palm plantations in Arunachal Pradesh will greatly help India from importing palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia,” the MoS suggested to the state government to “utilise the facility of 500 storage centres with cold storage facilities near the expressways and highways announced by the central government for the benefit of the farmers.”

On Saturday, the MoS visited Kurung Kumey HQ Koloriang and interacted with the district administration, local MLA Lokam Tassar, BJP workers, and others.

At Yapak model village, Lekhi apprised the women of their responsibility towards society, and urged the SHGs of the village to “avail scheme pertaining to kitchen garden” and “contribute to the economy by selling local products.”

She emphasised on “sustainable way of living by discouraging the use of plastic,” and urged the people not to consume soft drinks in excess “as it leads to diabetes in old age.”

On being apprised by Tassar of the grievances faced by the district, the minister assured to address the issues raised by the MLA.

Lekhi also visited schools and the Chera Talo District Hospital.

Among others, Kurung Kumey DC Ocean Gao, HoDs, officials and the public accompanied the MoS. (DIPROs)