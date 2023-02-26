NABARD-supported rural haat inaugurated

HUKANJIRI, 25 Feb: Adviser to CM, Tai Tagak, inaugurated a rural haat, supported by the NABARD, here in Tirap district on Saturday.

The rural haat, constructed by NGO Seva Samithy with financial assistance from the NABARD, consists of a market shed and an ‘office-cum-storage room’, besides toilets with water supply and sanitation facilities for the customers, the NABARD informed in a release.

The haat will be managed by the Rural Haat Management Committee.

Tagak encouraged the farmers of the area to “form an FPO to access the benefits of the development interventions and schemes being undertaken by the state government for the welfare of the people of the state.”

NABARD GM Partho Saha said: “While the NABARD gave loans under RIDF for the creation of large infrastructure to the state government, smaller infrastructure like haats are a gift to the people of the state out of grant assistance.”

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy informed that “the market shed will be used by the farmers and SHGs to sell their agri-horti, handloom, handicraft items and livestock produce, covering all the nearby villages of Hukanjuri.”

He informed that “the unique ‘Falap tea’ of Tirap has been taken up for GI registration and the certificate will give a big boost to the value of the product in the global market.”

A brand named ‘Make in Patkai’ was also launched on the occasion. It is a social startup initiated by the Seva Samithy to enhance rural entrepreneurship and rural livelihood.

Meanwhile, KVIB Chairman Dominic Tadar inaugurated wayside amenities funded by the NERCRMS under the NEC.

Tadar spoke about the subsidy-linked schemes of the KVIB and urged the youths to “avail the benefits and become job creators instead of being distracted by negative elements of society.”

Seva Samithy secretary Jaawang Lowangcha also spoke.