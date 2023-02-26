Union expresses concern over Gangkak’s demise

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: The All Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Students’ Union expressed deep shock and concern over the demise of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak in mysterious circumstances.

Expressing apprehension that “it might be a case of pre-planned murder with an intention to erase evidence of the ongoing APPSC paper leak case,” the union demanded that the authority take serious note of the incident and unearth the truth behind his death.

The union expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.