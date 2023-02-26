Workshop on drug abuse, women empowerment held

DIRANG, 25 Feb: The information & public relations department organised a workshop on ‘Drug abuse, health & hygiene, education, and women empowerment’ here in West Kameng district on Saturday, in collaboration with the Mother Kelsang Choikey Welfare Society.

Addressing the participating GBs, GPMs, and members of the WWA of Dirang and SHGs, besides elderly people and youth leaders, Dirang MMT unit president Tsering Tashi and

advocate Gombu Tsering Gonpapa apprised them of the issues related to children, youths, and women.

Parents were advised to deal with youths abusing drugs by “supporting through understanding and tender care to bring them to the right path,” instead of abusing such youths.

“They must be referred to good drug rehabilitation facilities. If not tackled soon, the addiction of drugs will eventually ruin the path of progress of many individuals and our nation as a whole,” the speakers observed.

Matters related to health and hygiene and women empowerment were also discussed.

Students of Mother Kelsang Choikey Free Education Centre presented a skit on drug abuse. (DIPRO)