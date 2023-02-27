MoS visits Koloriang, Likabali

KOLORIANG/LIKABALI, 26 Feb: Union MoS for Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was on a four-day visit to the state, on Sunday reviewed the implementation of central government schemes in Kurung Kumey district.

She visited the district hospital in Koloriang and inspected the oxygen plant installed under the PM CARES scheme.

The minister also suggested installing a plastic crushing machine at the primary school in Koloriang.

She directed the district’s officials to “chart out a method of waste disposal system, so that the beauty if the area is intact.”

Lekhi later travelled to Likabali in Lower Siang district, where she visited the Malinithan site and Akashi Ganga.