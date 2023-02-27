NGOs clean up Yagamso river

YAGAMSO, 26 Feb: Volunteers of NGOs Abralow Multipurpose Memorial Society and Youth Mission for Clean River participated in a cleanliness drive here on Sunday.

“The drive was part of ‘Mission Clean Yagamso’, which is an effort by the NGOs to rejuvenate the Yagamso with support of the Itanagar Smart City Corporation Limited,” the NGOs informed in a release.

The volunteers cleaned up a long stretch of the river by way of collecting trash from the water, unclogging drains, and removing garbage.

“The younger generation needs to be educated about the importance of the environment. Who knows, they might also teach their parents a thing or two,” Mission Clean Yagamso coordinator Prem Taba said.