ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The agenda for the forthcoming budget session was discussed and finalised on Tuesday during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) here.

The budget session of the legislative assembly will be held from 6-14 March.

The meeting of the BAC, which decides legislative businesses and other issues related to an assembly session, was held under the chairmanship of Speaker PD Sona. (Speaker’s PR Cell)