NSCN (IM) extortion nexus busted

LONGDING, 28 Feb: A joint team of the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles and the local police busted an “extortion nexus of the NSCN (IM)” in Longding district on Monday, the Longding DIPRO informed in a release.

Based on intelligence input, the security forces tracked down and arrested a suspected NSCN (IM) operative from the premises of the SBI branch here at around 5 pm.

During interrogation, the arrestee confessed to have been involved in illegal extortion in the district on behalf of his handler, identified as self-styled chief administrative officer Wanham Wangsa.

“The electronic money transfer trail traced from his smartphone exposed his intimate involvement in aiding the illegal activities of the NSCN faction,” the DIPRO said.