Drug peddler, users arrested

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 28 Feb: The police here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday arrested a drug peddler and four drug users.

Acting on a tip-off, the police initially nabbed two users while they were exchanging drugs.

Based on their revelation, the police conducted a raid in a house in Abotani Colony here, where they apprehended the alleged drug supplier, identified as Tajum Dai (22), OC Token Dubi informed.

The police, however, did not disclose the names of the other arrested persons.

Suspected drug, cash, mobile handsets, etc, were seized during the raid.

A case has been registered against the peddler at the police station here.