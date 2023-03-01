‘Campus to corporate’ workshop held

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: More than 100 final semester BA, BCom and BSc students of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) participated in a ‘Campus to corporate’ workshop organised here by the DNGCs’ career counselling cell and the ‘advancing Northeast team’ of the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) on Tuesday.

The advancing Northeast team is an initiative of the North Eastern Council, and is being implemented by the NEDFi, with the objective of providing mentoring support to the youths of the Northeast in the fields of education and employment.

The workshop comprised “two extraordinary sessions with NEDFi corporate trainer Nishie Agarwal and the NEDFi’s physical outreach & youth engagement programme manager Chandni Shivam,” the college informed in a release.

The programme was coordinated by Drs AK Pandey and Ratna Tayeng of the DNGC’s career counselling cell.