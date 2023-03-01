ADC inaugurates enrollment camp

PASIGHAT, 28 Feb: Pasighat ADC Tatdo Borang on Tuesday inaugurated an ‘awareness-cum-enrollment camp’ under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) at Mirbuk Musup here in East Siang district.

Borang said that the DDU-GKY, being implemented by the rural development ministry, “is a placement-linked skill development programme for rural youths under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission all over the country.”

“The objective of the scheme is to provide short-term training for fresh skilling of school dropouts and unemployed youths,” Borang said.

“Every candidate undergoing training under DDU-GKY is given mandatory basic training on career progression, enabling them to become employable in the open market, besides strengthening a sense of confidence and self-esteem,” he added.

Borang also threw light on the roles of gram panchayats and women SHGs.

Other highlights of the event were presentations by project implementation agencies, a penal discussion, and a counselling session, besides enrollment. [DIPRO]