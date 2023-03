LONGDING, 1 Mar: A demonstration on ‘line sowing of rice seed for upland cultivation’ was conducted for the benefit of farmers by the agriculture department in Senua village in Longding district on Wednesday.

ADO Tokmem Siram highlighted the advantage of line sowing over the “broadcasting method.”

Rice seeds were also distributed to the farmers.

The programme was organised as part of the National Food Security Mission. [DIPRO]