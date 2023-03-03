DDSE inspects school in Mikong

Correspondent

MIKONG, 2 Mar: East Siang Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Odhuk Tabing, along with Pasighat BEEO Neelom Dupak and RWD EE O Moyong on Thursday inspected the upper primary school here and took stock of its poor infrastructure.

The DDSE also inspected the girls’ hostel and witnessed the pathetic condition of the boarding rooms, the kitchen, the storeroom, and the washrooms there.

Headmaster Tabong Taboh and SMC members apprised the DDSE of the worn-out condition of the extended classrooms and the toilets, besides the water supply problem in the school and the girls’ hostel.

Interacting with the SMC members and local residents, Tabing informed that he has “included proposals for repairing of the school building, washroom, and improvement of water supply in the school in the annual work plan of the current year,” which he said he recently submitted to the ISSE state project director.

“The state project director in Itanagar will forward the proposals to the central government for sanctioning on priority basis,” he said.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the SMC chairman and women SHG members, seeking Hindi and mathematics teachers at the school, the DDSE gave assurance that he would post teachers “through rationalisation of teacher-pupil ratio in the schools” under his jurisdiction.

The school presently has over 170 enrollment and only nine teachers.