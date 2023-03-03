Training prog on localisation of LSDs

SEPPA, 2 Mar: Around 100 persons are participating in a training programme on ‘Loca-lisation of sustainable development goals (LSD)’, which started here in East Kameng district on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Nongkong Borang, who inaugurated the programme, expressed gratitude to the SIRD&PR “for organising such needful training in the district.”

District Panchayat Development Officer Ashok Tajo informed that “various line departments have been invited for this programme for proactive disclosure of the schemes that are being implemented by their respective departments.”

Highlighting the objectives of the training programme, SIRD&PR Assistant Director Dr Mihin Lali informed that “there are nine themes of LSDGs, out of which every gram panchayat is required to adopt at least one theme for their gram panchayat during the financial year for achieving LSDGs.”

Bana ZPM Mije Degio also spoke. (DIPRO)