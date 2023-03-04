KKWS announces reward for input regarding Gangkak’s demise

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: The Kargu Kardi Welfare Society (KKWS) on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs for anyone who provides inputs regarding the death of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Ganga Lake area here, beside the Jote-Poma road, on 24 February.

The KKWS announced the reward during a press conference held here on Friday.

A seven-member special investigation team (SIT), headed by DSP Kengo Dirchi, has been formed to investigate Gangkak’s death.

Gangkak was reportedly the lone prime witness in the APPSC question paper leak scam, which has rocked the state and the commission.

KKWS president Bajap Jilen claimed that “late Gangkak’s death was a planned murder,” and added that “the culprits should be given exemplary punishment.”

KKWS member Tojum Poyom informed that the KKWS has submitted a two-point memorandum to the state government, demanding disclosure of the call detail records (CDR) between Inspector Bomchu Krong and Gangkak on 23 February, prior to the latter’s death, and that the SIT be led by Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram.

The KKWS also demanded that “the statements of all APPSC officers and the accused, recorded by the CBI and the SIC, with regard to the paper leak scam, be made public.”

It rubbished claims of Gangkak having died by suicide, stating that “he was a simple person and never indulged in any luxurious things.”