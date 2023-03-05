APCTA’s sports meet underway

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA) is organising its second annual sports meet in East Siang HQ Pasighat from 4-5 February.

The annual sports meet is organised and hosted by the APCTA’s, JNC, Pasighat unit.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, who along with BPGH Health Services Joint Director (T&R) Dr Talung Tali attended the inaugural function, congratulated the APCTA for promoting brotherhood and bonhomie through the sports meet, and stressed on keeping oneself healthy.

Dr Tali also emphasised on living a healthy life.