APWWS places demands before DCM prior to budget session

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) president Kani Nada Maling and its secretary-general Tojum Potom on Saturday called on Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and placed 14 demands before his office, in view of the upcoming budget session.

The APWWS president stressed on granting a day’s leave of absence to working women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, and demanded “capacity building training, along with leadership training for women panchayat members at the district and block levels.”

The society’s demands include early completion of the destitute-cum-working women’s hostel in Chimpu.