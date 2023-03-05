Trial landing at Nilling helipad conducted

[ Karda Natam ]

NILLING, 4 Mar: The first trial-landing of a helicopter at the helipad in Nilling circle in Upper Subansiri district was conducted on Saturday.

A Skyone helicopter, which came from Naharlagun with five officials and crew members on board, successfully landed at the helipad.

Once the chopper service starts, it will immensely benefit the people of the remote circle, especially in evacuating patients to Itanagar and Daporijo.

Most of the time during monsoon, the circle remains cut off from the rest of the state due to landslides blocking the roads.

The people of the circle thanked Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo and Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki for their efforts in establishing the helipad in the village.

The project has been implemented by the PWD under the MLA local development fund.