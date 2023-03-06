Yuva Utsav organised in Daporijo

DAPORIJO, 5 Mar: The Upper Subansiri district unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) organised a district-level Yuva Utsav at the government higher secondary school here on Sunday, “in collaboration with SHG, Sera village, Chetam circle.”

During the programme, themed ‘National unity and solidarity’, Daporijo EAC (Judicial) Tanam Kyali said that “it is the culture that keeps

the identity of a nation alive.” He commended the youths of the district, and expressed hope that the NYK would organise more such programmes in the future.

The principal of the DIET said that “there is no dearth of talent among the youths in Upper Subansiri, but they need platform and opportunities.” He expressed appreciation for the youths “for showing their excellent performance,” and expressed hope that the same zeal and dedication would be seen in the future also.

District Youth Officer Himanshu Sagar and district NYK APA Ram Prakash Yadav also spoke.

Five different events – painting contest for young artists, poem writing contest for young writers, mobile photography contest, declamation contest, and a cultural fest – were the highlights of the celebration.

Government College Assistant Professors Kargum Yinyo, Yalem Washi and Chachu Dai were the jury members and anchors of the programme.

More than 150 boys and girls participated in the competitions, and presentations by cultural troupes from remote corners of the district added colour to the festival.

Prizes were later distributed to the winners of the competitions. (PIB)