APASA seeks salaries of ATMA functionaries

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh ATMA Staffs Association (APASA) has urged the agriculture director to pay the salaries of the ATMA functionaries.

In a representation to the director, the APASA said that the ATMA functionaries “have not been paid salary since October 2022, despite the provisions laid by the government of Arunachal Pradesh for monthly payment (Order No Budget-59/3032021/2015, dated Itanagar, 19 January 2022; and No BT-293/2021/2514, dated Itanagar, 14 February, 2022).”

Following a meeting on Monday, the APASA said that it would “adopt democratic means” if the department concerned and the state government fail to meet its demand.