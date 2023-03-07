Students apprised of ICAR’s technologies

BASAR, 6 Mar: Students of Aalo (West Siang)-based Teachers Training College (BEd) were brought on a field trip to the ICAR’S state centre here in Leparada district on Monday to familiarise them with the various technologies developed by the centre.

During the visit, plant pathology scientist Dr Raghuveer Singh informed the team about the mandates and achievements of the ICAR centre, and shed light on mushroom production technology, while fruit science expert Dr Theja Angami spoke about “various protected structures for vegetable production; nursery management of Khasi mandarin, and its production technologies,” and soil science expert Dr Ampee Tasung explained the importance oil seed cultivation, maize-based conservation agriculture, and the importance of millets and natural farming.

The students also visited the meteorological observatory unit at the ICAR’s farm in nearby Gori.

Earlier, ICAR Centre Head Dr LK Baishya, along with others, welcomed the visitors.