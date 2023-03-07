Anti-tobacco awareness prog held

AALO, 6 Mar: The West Siang district tobacco control cell (DTCC), along with the North East Frontier Technical University (NEFTU), organised an awareness programme against smoking and tobacco consumption at the NEFTU here on Monday.

Describing tobacco consumption as “the biggest epidemic,” psychiatrist Dr Obang Mize suggested that the educational institutes display “bilingual anti-tobacco pamphlets for raising awareness among the students about harmful effects of tobacco use.”

The DTCC said that it will extend full support to the university administration to make the campaign successful and eradicate the use of tobacco in young men.

Students and teaching and non-teaching staffers of the college attended the programme. (DIPRO)