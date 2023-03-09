Candidates to stage dharna over not being appointed on compassionate grounds

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Aggrieved candidates who were to be appointed in the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) informed that they will stage a dharna at the tennis court near IG Park here from 8-10 March to press their demands.

They had earlier staged a sit-in from 5-7 March.

Speaking to this daily, one of the 105 aggrieved candidates said that their demand for absorption into the APP has not yet been met, “despite the assurance made by the home minister.”

Another candidate said that the police headquarters had issued a notice on 23 August last year, asking 369 candidates to appear for the physical standard test. “However, the test was never held,” the candidate said, adding that “eight months have passed but

no new appointment has been made, not even in the 27 posts, as had been assured by the home minister.”

The aggrieved candidates’ demands include, inter alia, immediate initiation of the recruitment process, free and fair selection process, and “creation of new posts in order to fill up maximum number of candidates.”