Group rubbishes GPC’s complaint over road construction

DAPORIJO, 8 Mar: A group of people, including GPM Majak Bayor and HGB Pordin Kare, has rubbished the demand made by Dasi village GPC Koje Rebi Dasi, who had lodged a complaint with the Chetam circle officer (CO) to stop the formation-cutting in Chada area for the construction of the Sippi-Nilling road, under the CRF, in Upper Subansiri district.

In a letter to the CO, the group said that it, “on behalf of the people of Peer-Yapu (Chetam) circle, and on behalf of the land donors of the said

CO HQ area, do hereby nullify the press release issued by GPC Koje Rebi Dasi as baseless, politically motivated and anti-development statement with ulterior motive to derail government development programme.”

The land for establishing Chetam circle headquarters mainly comprises Molo, Peeryapu, Dumte, Chada, Chetam, etc, and it was donated by the people of Kare, who are the owners of said land, the group said.

“The land for establishment of Chetam circle HQ was donated free of cost in August, 2008, and the final notification after expiry of the mandatory claim and objection notice period was issued by the government of Arunachal Pradesh in December 2008.

“The question of making any person of Dasi village party to the gift deed for land donation for CO HQ, as immaturely stated by Koje Rebi Dasi, does not arise at all, as the entire land mass belongs to Kare village since time immemorial,” the group said, adding that “the demand of Koje Rebi Dasi for review and re-modification of the cadastral map does not arise as there is no illegality in the donation process of the land by Kare people to the government and people of Dasi village.”

It further said that “the demand for revision of the gift deed and the government notification does not arise, as we, the land donors, firmly stand with the government and stick to our act of donation of land to the government.”

The group urged the administration and the police to initiate action against those “acting against the government’s programmes and agenda.”

“The district administration should ensure an environment devoid of fear and harassment at the project construction site, and in our village,” it said.