Legal aid awareness prog held

LOWER CHINHAN, 8 Mar: A legal aid awareness programme was conducted in Lower Chinhan village in Tirap district by the Tirap district legal services authority (DLSA), in collaboration with the district administration, the police and the medical department, recently.

The village is located along the Indo-Myanmar border.

During the programme, Tirap DLSA Chairman Ito Basar informed about the POCSO Act, MACT/insurance, Tirap DLSA, etc, while Tirap DLSA Secretary Narang Laji spoke on the Domestic Violence Act, marriage, maintenance/divorce, etc.

SP Kardak Riba, Lazu CO DK Thongdok and retainer lawyer Gulley Sumnyan spoke on ‘police investigation and police working system’, welfare schemes of the government, ‘the concept of NALSA, APSLSA & DLSA clinic’, and the victim compensation scheme, respectively.

A health camp was also organised on the sideline of the programme, during which Dr Johnson Basumatary, GNM Osi Pongkong and ANM Chapliang Aboh attended to patients and provided free vaccination and medicines. (DIPRO)