AR distributes solar lanterns to girl students

KHONSA, 8 Mar: In its endeavour to promote women empowerment, the Assam Rifles [AR], on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, carried out a campaign in multiple villages of the TCL region to distribute solar lanterns to needy girl students of the remote villages.

In total, 620 solar lanterns were distributed at Jairampur, Changlang, Miao, Khonsa and Longding, according to an AR release.

“Owing to their remote location, lack of education and negligible employment opportunities, the residents of these villages become vulnerable to being coerced by inimical elements for recruitment in militant outfits. Furthermore, these villages are nestled in the folds of the Patkai ranges and are prone to heavy rainfall and wind storms for an extensive part of the year, resulting in frequent power outages,” the release said.

It added that the lanterns would “motivate the girls to pursue their education seriously, without any hindrances of power cuts.”

The AR said that it has been proactively involved in “assisting the youths of the TCL region by providing skill development and infrastructure development platforms to give them opportunities for holistic development.”

“A number of infrastructure and self-sustaining employment initiatives have been undertaken by the Assam Rifles to enhance the quality of life of the villagers,” it said. (DIPRO)