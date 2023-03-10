SAPS initiates vidyarthi shashaktikaran prog

PASIGHAT, 9 Mar: A ‘vidyarthi shashaktikaran programme’ – a pilot project of the Spearhead Army Public School (SAPS), under the aegis of the

Spearhead Division, Likabali – was launched here in East Siang district recently.

Under the project, children from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are groomed and prepared for selection in reputed sainik schools of the country.

The SAPS, as part of the programme, selected many students from the underprivileged sections of the society and organised classes by trained civilian instructors and officers of the Indian Army, besides conducting mock tests, interview, etc, to prepare the pupils for the entrance examination.

To ensure adequate exposure and motivation, various field visits were conducted, including a visit to the sainik school in Niglok, and the Indian Army’s aviation hangers in Likabali (Lower Siang).

Seven students, including five girls, qualified for the written examination. (DIPRO)