Trained youths leave for Bengaluru for placement

NAMSAI, 9 Mar: Thirty-five BPL APST youths, trained in fashion designing and operating sewing machines by the World Education Mission (WEM), left here for Bengaluru (Karnataka) on Thursday for placements.

The girls had participated in the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana skill development programme implemented by the WEM – the sponsoring body of the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here – in collaboration with the rural development ministry and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

The youths are being accompanied by WEM officials Hiya Moranand and Sujit Gope.

“WEM offers free-of-cost skill training to BPL APST youths from all across Arunachal Pradesh in fashion designer and sewing machine operator programmes. Till date, WEM has trained 154 APST and BPL youths and placed 72 trainees,” the AUS informed in a release.