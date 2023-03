JEMEITHANG, 9 Mar: A total of 550 villagers availed of services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in Tawang district on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, in the presence of Lungla ADC Tashi Dhondup, Tawang EAC Choiki Dhondup, and others.

A total of 2,100 high-yielding walnut grafted plants imported from Turkey were distributed among the local farmers during the camp. (DIPRO)