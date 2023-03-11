Compassionate appointment candidates continue dharna

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: The aggrieved candidates who were to be absorbed in the Arunachal Pradesh Police continued their dharna at the tennis court here on Friday.

On Thursday, the candidates had met IG (Admin) Apur Bitin. “However, no conclusive decision was arrived at,” informed one of the candidates.

He added that “we were expecting overall positive response from the IG. We have sat in dharna for all these months since last year, and many came from other interior districts as well,” he said.

“While the government has not granted us permission to go on a hunger strike, we will by default go on such a strike, since we don’t have any ration, as well,” the candidate said.

“We are equally finding difficulty in going to the washrooms. The IMC washrooms are not in a usable condition,” he added.