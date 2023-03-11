Committee resents delay in completion of road

BOLENG, 10 Mar: Expressing strong resentment over the slow progress of construction of the PMGSY road from Suble to Yibuk (13.501 kms) in Siang district, the Massing Vigilance Committee (MVC) has submitted a representation to the PMGSY chief engineer (CE), urging the latter to “issue necessary directive to Kaying division of the rural works department in Siang district – the executing department – and the contractor concerned to complete the road within the stipulated time.”

The committee said that the road remains incomplete while the date for completion is fast approaching. The scheduled date for completion of the road is 31 March, 2023, it said.

The work was awarded to OG Enterprises during 2018-’19, the committee informed.

It further stated that several public representations have been submitted to the district administration and the executing agency for proper and timely implementation of the project, but to no avail.

The committee further demanded that the CE not pay the contractor(s) “unless the work is completed satisfactorily as per the specifications.”