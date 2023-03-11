Everyone has right to live without discrimination: Libang

Seminar on rights of differently-abled women

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: “Everyone, including persons with disabilities (PwD), has the right to live a dignified life without discrimination and being exploited,” said Women & Child Development Minister Alo Libang during a state-level seminar on ‘Rights of differently-abled women’ at the DK Convention Hall here on Friday.

The seminar was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), and sponsored by the National Commission for Women.

APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam in her address praised differently-abled people for their willpower.

“We all should strive to bring differently-abled people to the mainstream, so that they can live a normal life like everyone else,” Pakam added.

Social Justice & Empowerment & Tribal Affairs Rehabilitation Officer Yatu Bui apprised the participants of the PwD Act, 2016, and the government’s programmes and welfare schemes for differently-abled women.

PwD state nodal officer Dr D Mindo sensitized the participants to “disability and health (healthy living and mental wellbeing),” while APSLSA representative Nani Modi highlighted the provision of legal services/aid for differently-abled women.

APSCW member Maya Pulu spoke on the mental and psychological stress faced by PwDs, especially women.

APSCW member Kago T Yasung and Member Secretary Sangeeta Yirang also spoke.

Hundreds of people, among them PwDs, and students from Chimpu-based Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing Impaired, colleges, and Rajiv Gandhi University attended the seminar.