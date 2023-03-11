Jomoh wins silver at C’wealth Karate C’ship

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: DSP Nobin Jomoh won a silver medal in the 10th Commonwealth Karate Championship, which was held recently in Birmingham, UK.

Jomoh is the first from the Northeast to have won a karate medal in the Commonwealth Karate Championships. He has so far won many a medal in various national and international competitions.

Jomoh, presently posted at the SP office in Changlang, has been selected to represent India at the World Police and Fire Games, which is scheduled to be held in Winnipeg, Canada, from 28 July to 6 August.